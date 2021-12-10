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Elton and Ed PLUS the GMB poll balls-up! | WTAF - 10th December 2021 | Ickonic
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41 views • December 10, 2021
Gareth Icke and Richard Willett are back to say WTAF to the big, bizarre and just plain insane stories from the past week.
This week we give a big WTAF to: GMB deleting a poll on mandatory vaccination and then deleting it after a resounding no result. What's happening in the world of sport. Ed Sheeran and Elton's John's surreal Christmas duet And... the astounding power of flatulence to defuse any situation.
Catch the full episode for free now over at Ickonic: https://ickonic.com/Dashboard/Watch/1156
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
This week we give a big WTAF to: GMB deleting a poll on mandatory vaccination and then deleting it after a resounding no result. What's happening in the world of sport. Ed Sheeran and Elton's John's surreal Christmas duet And... the astounding power of flatulence to defuse any situation.
Catch the full episode for free now over at Ickonic: https://ickonic.com/Dashboard/Watch/1156
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
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