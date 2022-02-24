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Smart meter before readings In bedroom
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226 views • February 24, 2022
We are changing the wire configuration to reduce the magnetic fields and we are removing the smart meter and increasing the size of the Ground to a 1O for a bigger Highway to leave the house of the noise on the lines
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