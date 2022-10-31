Evil Rulers of Divided Nations vs Patriots, Prophets & God

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Just like the divided nation of Judah and Israel of old, so
the nations are dividing and preparing for war. Though the enemy is coming in
like a flood, God is raising a standard among His people. He is our true King
and serving Him is all that matters, even in a godless and hostile world. He IS
our Hiding Place, our shield and strong tower, we can run to Him and be saved
and safe!