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Black Pills and the Demoralization of Society. Globalisms tool of serf unification.
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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31 views • February 13, 2021
They're waging war upon us. Using the techniques once only used on enemies, they've turned the cannon inwards. You being driven to the breaking point to condition you to accept the New Normal. Breaking you like as mustang was broken to become a plow horse. To turn you from a free independent spirit into a beast of burden. Don't fall for it. Don't take the bait.
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Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
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warfarecomplianceacceptancedemoralizationconditioningbeer-and-gearpsy-opsbrews-and-viewsblack-pilledpsychological-warfare
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