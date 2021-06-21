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QFS and GESARA Update 06-21-2021
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220 views • June 21, 2021
The latest excuse from the US Treasury as to why they did not post new currency rates worldwide on FOREX this past Sunday; with a little lesson on individual sovereignty; and, the importance of opposing evil wherever it raises its ugly head.
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