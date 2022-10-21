Super Valu Grocery Store

Mike Belich owns the SuperValu grocery store located in North Vancouver, Canada.





Mikael Lund, owner of World Living Water Systems Ltd, frequents this supermarket regularly.





Prior to installation of the Vortex Water Revitalizer, the produce section at this supermarket would most often look poorly and the produce wilted very quickly.





Mikael approached Mike, telling him about his concerns for the produce in the store, and how the Vortex Water Revitalizer would be of great benefit to his produce and would save him money.





Mike Belich installed the Vortex Water Revitalizer on to the water spray system in his produce section, after the pump.





Mike Belich experienced:





• A complete transformation in the quality of his produce.

• A longer shelf life for produce.

• Increased sales and savings.





