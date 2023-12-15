Rep. Comer vows to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress | Just The News





Representative James Comer (R-KY) says Americans saw “a snapshot of the arrogance and entitlement” of Hunter Biden after the presidential son skipped his scheduled deposition with the House Oversight Committee yesterday and instead spoke to the press outside the Capitol. “We’ve been firm. We will hold him in contempt of Congress. This will not stand and we expect to see Hunter Biden in here for a deposition,” says Rep. Comer.