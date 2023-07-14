Create New Account
Alex Jones Full Show 7/13/23 with Dr. Rima Laibow
Polyxena Lobkovice
909 Subscribers
164 views
Published 21 hours ago

Dr. Rima Laibow: Globalists Targeting Sex Trafficked Children for Trauma Based Mind Control.  NATO Turns on Zelensky as Russia Begins to Secure Victory, Ray Epps Indictment Announced & More! TUNE IN! – THURSDAY FULL SHOW 07/13/23

Alex Jones is LIVE right now taking YOUR calls & delivering full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information! Special guests include Dr. Rima Laibow sharing the latest on vaccines, Covid and more! Also, tune in to hear what you can do TODAY to combat Biden's crumbling economy!
Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationukrainefaucimodernapfizerzelenskydr rima laibowklaus schwabstew peters

