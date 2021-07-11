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The Triumphal Entry - Be Converted & Become As A Little Child
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40 views • July 11, 2021
All glory to The Lord of Lords and King of Kings!!! Turn back... To the Beginning... "But God hath revealed them unto us by His Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God."
"And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one: I in them, and thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one; and that the world may know that thou hast sent me, and hast loved them, as thou hast loved me. Father, I will that they also, whom thou hast given me, be with me where I am; that they may behold my glory, which thou hast given me: for thou lovedst me before the foundation of the world. O righteous Father, the world hath not known thee: but I have known thee, and these have known that thou hast sent me. And I have declared unto them thy name, and will declare it: that the love wherewith thou hast loved me may be in them, and I in them."
The WAY Home Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcjo1LacHF1mnYeRmEbtU3du
A Journey Through Jeremiah Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzchrWS8kbF46hwax-MBtBMCi
Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as for commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test. The term “fair use” originated in the United States. A similar principle, fair dealing, exists in some other common law jurisdictions. Civil law jurisdictions have other limitations and exceptions to copyright.
"And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one: I in them, and thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one; and that the world may know that thou hast sent me, and hast loved them, as thou hast loved me. Father, I will that they also, whom thou hast given me, be with me where I am; that they may behold my glory, which thou hast given me: for thou lovedst me before the foundation of the world. O righteous Father, the world hath not known thee: but I have known thee, and these have known that thou hast sent me. And I have declared unto them thy name, and will declare it: that the love wherewith thou hast loved me may be in them, and I in them."
The WAY Home Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcjo1LacHF1mnYeRmEbtU3du
A Journey Through Jeremiah Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzchrWS8kbF46hwax-MBtBMCi
Fair Use Act Disclaimer
This site is for educational purposes only!!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
FAIR USE DEFINITION:
(Source: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use)
Fair use is a doctrine in the United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as for commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test. The term “fair use” originated in the United States. A similar principle, fair dealing, exists in some other common law jurisdictions. Civil law jurisdictions have other limitations and exceptions to copyright.
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