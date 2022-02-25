© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hezekiah Compiles More Proverbs - Proverbs 25:1 (NIV)
1 These are more proverbs of Solomon,
compiled by the men of Hezekiah king of Judah:
Proverbs Club Commentary
Chapter 25 is self-documented as proverbs of King Solomon.
It also records that King Hezekiah ordered the compilation.
These proverbs were lost very early, so how many are still to be found?
https://pc1.tiny.us/yc3faebz
#more #proverbs #Solomon #compiled #men #Hezekiah #king #Judah