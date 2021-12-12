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Health & Freedom Conference Dallas TX December 11
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131 views • December 12, 2021
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10 AM - 5PM - CST
Health & Freedom Conference Dallas, TX | December 11
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Dallas, TX
12-11-2021
#healthfreedom #patriot #clayclark
BONUS CONTENT:
9:00 AM - 9:25 AM - Seth Keshel
9:35 AM - Countdown Introduction Video Played
9:55 AM - 10:00 AM - Aiya Kelly sings the National Anthem
10:00 AM - 10:15 AM - Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer
10:15 AM - 10:30 AM - Doctor Simone Gold
10:30 AM - 10:45 AM - Brian Gibson
10:45 AM - 11:00 AM - Alan Keyes
11:00 AM - 11:15 AM - Alfie Oakes
11:15 AM - 11:30 AM - Attorney Thomas Renz -
11:30 AM - 11:45 AM - Nic Vujicic
11:45 AM - 12:00 PM - Patriots That Are Practically Fighting Back:
- Robert & Jaime Agee
- Josh Yoder
12:00 AM - 12:15 PM - Debbie with America Can We Talk?
12:15 PM - 12:30 PM - Representative Mark Finchem
12:30 PM - 12:45 PM - Jim Meehan, MD
12:45 PM - 1:15 PM - Peter Navarro
1:15 PM - 1:30 PM - Cindy Chafian
1:30 PM - 1:45 PM - Chad Prather
1:45 PM - 2:00 PM - Leila Centner
2:00 PM - 2:15 PM - Roger Stone
2:15 PM - 2:45 PM - Patrick Byrne
2:45 PM - 3:00 PM - Karen Kingston
3:00 PM - 3:15 PM - Joe Oltmann
3:15 PM - 3:30 PM - Alex Jones / Owen Schroyer
3:30 PM - 3:45 PM - Lance Walnau
3:45 PM - 4:00 PM - Dr. Eric Nepute
4:00 PM - 4:15 PM - Scott McKay
4:15 PM - 4:35 PM - Leigh Dundas
4:35 PM - 4:50 PM - Joey Gilbert
4:50 PM - 5:20 PM - Pastor Leon Benjamin
5:20 PM - 5:40 PM - General Flynn
5:40 PM - 6:10 PM - Eric Trump
10 AM - 5PM - CST
Health & Freedom Conference Dallas, TX | December 11
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Dallas, TX
12-11-2021
#healthfreedom #patriot #clayclark
BONUS CONTENT:
9:00 AM - 9:25 AM - Seth Keshel
9:35 AM - Countdown Introduction Video Played
9:55 AM - 10:00 AM - Aiya Kelly sings the National Anthem
10:00 AM - 10:15 AM - Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer
10:15 AM - 10:30 AM - Doctor Simone Gold
10:30 AM - 10:45 AM - Brian Gibson
10:45 AM - 11:00 AM - Alan Keyes
11:00 AM - 11:15 AM - Alfie Oakes
11:15 AM - 11:30 AM - Attorney Thomas Renz -
11:30 AM - 11:45 AM - Nic Vujicic
11:45 AM - 12:00 PM - Patriots That Are Practically Fighting Back:
- Robert & Jaime Agee
- Josh Yoder
12:00 AM - 12:15 PM - Debbie with America Can We Talk?
12:15 PM - 12:30 PM - Representative Mark Finchem
12:30 PM - 12:45 PM - Jim Meehan, MD
12:45 PM - 1:15 PM - Peter Navarro
1:15 PM - 1:30 PM - Cindy Chafian
1:30 PM - 1:45 PM - Chad Prather
1:45 PM - 2:00 PM - Leila Centner
2:00 PM - 2:15 PM - Roger Stone
2:15 PM - 2:45 PM - Patrick Byrne
2:45 PM - 3:00 PM - Karen Kingston
3:00 PM - 3:15 PM - Joe Oltmann
3:15 PM - 3:30 PM - Alex Jones / Owen Schroyer
3:30 PM - 3:45 PM - Lance Walnau
3:45 PM - 4:00 PM - Dr. Eric Nepute
4:00 PM - 4:15 PM - Scott McKay
4:15 PM - 4:35 PM - Leigh Dundas
4:35 PM - 4:50 PM - Joey Gilbert
4:50 PM - 5:20 PM - Pastor Leon Benjamin
5:20 PM - 5:40 PM - General Flynn
5:40 PM - 6:10 PM - Eric Trump
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