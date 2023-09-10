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The wandering life made his body thin, his fur shaggy and trying to find a way to avoid people
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50 views • September 10, 2023

Pitiful Animal


Aug 29, 2023

Vito is a wandering dog who lives a difficult life on the streets.

A life without human care, and with nowhere to go.

He just had to find a so-called safe place to stay after a long day of wandering.

When we found Vito, the image before our eyes was truly heartbreaking.

The body is thin and weak, the fur is shaggy and tries to find a way to avoid people.

It was the self-defense he learned to protect himself.

Vito was taken to the hospital to check the situation.

The feeling of anxiety still enveloped him made him afraid and closed himself.

It was very difficult for us to help Vito do the necessary checks.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBxlN_R10B0

Keywords
doganimalspetsrescuepitiful animalwandering lifestreet life
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