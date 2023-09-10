The wandering life made his body thin, his fur shaggy and trying to find a way to avoid people

Pitiful Animal
Aug 29, 2023
Vito is a wandering dog who lives a difficult life on the streets.
A life without human care, and with nowhere to go.
He just had to find a so-called safe place to stay after a long day of wandering.
When we found Vito, the image before our eyes was truly heartbreaking.
The body is thin and weak, the fur is shaggy and tries to find a way to avoid people.
It was the self-defense he learned to protect himself.
Vito was taken to the hospital to check the situation.
The feeling of anxiety still enveloped him made him afraid and closed himself.
It was very difficult for us to help Vito do the necessary checks.
