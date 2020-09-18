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It Is Not About Covid Anymore
Health Medicine
Health Medicine
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121 views • September 18, 2020
We're all getting very tired of hearing about Covid 19 and Black Lives
Matter. The path we're on in dealing with these disasters is taking us
down the wrong rabbit hole. We have not only failed to find a cure in
the mainstream for either problem but we also have failed our economy
and our spirit. Addiction to drugs and alcohol are on the rise and there
is a pandemic of depression and suicide. We are illegally being stripped
of our civil rights and have been mandated to social distancing, wearing
masks even in our elementary schools, and to never-ending lockdowns. We
can go to Walmart but we cannot go to church. Our spirits are on the
verge of collapse. Dr. Len and Francesco show us another way to deal
with these problems and share stories of how they have done this in
their own practices. We cannot acquiesce to the mandates of the
government that are destroying America. There is hope that we can solve
the problems we're now facing if we stick together and we listen to our
hearts.
Keywords
addictiondrugssuicidedepressionheartcivil rightsalcoholblack lives mattermasksrabbit holespiritual evolutionlockdownscovid 19social distancinggovernment mandatesfailing economy
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