It Is Not About Covid Anymore

We're all getting very tired of hearing about Covid 19 and Black Lives

Matter. The path we're on in dealing with these disasters is taking us

down the wrong rabbit hole. We have not only failed to find a cure in

the mainstream for either problem but we also have failed our economy

and our spirit. Addiction to drugs and alcohol are on the rise and there

is a pandemic of depression and suicide. We are illegally being stripped

of our civil rights and have been mandated to social distancing, wearing

masks even in our elementary schools, and to never-ending lockdowns. We

can go to Walmart but we cannot go to church. Our spirits are on the

verge of collapse. Dr. Len and Francesco show us another way to deal

with these problems and share stories of how they have done this in

their own practices. We cannot acquiesce to the mandates of the

government that are destroying America. There is hope that we can solve

the problems we're now facing if we stick together and we listen to our

hearts.