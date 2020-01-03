Who Changed the Sabbath ?

Sabbath Scriptures

Isaiah 58:13 "If you keep your feet from breaking the Sabbath and from doing as you please on MY Holy day, if you call the Sabbath a delight and the LORD'S Holy day honorable, and if you honor it by not going your own way and not doing as you please or speaking idle words, then you will find your joy in the LORD YAHUVEH and I will cause you to ride on the heights of the land and to feast on the inheritance of your father Jacob." The mouth of the LORD has spoken.



Isaiah 56: 1-7

1: Thus saith the LORD, Keep ye judgment, and do justice: for my salvation is near to come, and my righteousness to be revealed.

2: Blessed is the man that doeth this, and the son of man that layeth hold on it; that keepeth the sabbath from polluting it, and keepeth his hand from doing any evil.

3: Neither let the son of the stranger, that hath joined himself to the LORD, speak, saying, The LORD hath utterly separated me from his people: neither let the eunuch say, Behold, I am a dry tree.

4: For thus saith the LORD unto the eunuchs that keep my sabbaths, and choose the things that please me, and take hold of my covenant;

5: Even unto them will I give in mine house and within my walls a place and a name better than of sons and of daughters: I will give them an everlasting name, that shall not be cut off.

6: Also the sons of the stranger, that join themselves to the LORD, to serve him, and to love the name of the LORD, to be his servants, every one that keepeth the sabbath from polluting it, and taketh hold of my covenant;

7: Even them will I bring to my holy mountain, and make them joyful in my house of prayer: their burnt offerings and their sacrifices shall be accepted upon mine altar; for mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people.

We see from the above Scripture that Sabbath is regarding all and is valid forever!



Are the Sabbath and Holy Days Done Away?

by Earl L. Henn (1934-1997)

www.bibletools.org/index.cfm/fuseaction/Library.sr/CT/RA/k/525/Sabbath-Holy-Days-Done-Away.htm