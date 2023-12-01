12/01/2023 -- Southern California M4.8 Earthquake East of San Diego

If you would like to do your own earthquake forecasting, or fully test the methods we have publicly developed over the past 12 years, feel free to test and repeat each step of the method by learning the method here:





How to forecast an earthquake -- TEXT VERSION -- Fundamental Principles

https://youtu.be/WTONWLDIpQs





Real world example from 2018 and a much fuller explanation of how things work here:

7/04/2019 -- HOW TO FORECAST AN EARTHQUAKE -- Fundamental principles

https://youtu.be/txQFnGZvuHo





Note, the above video from 2019 is on the day of the largest earthquake in Califorina in the past 20 years. I had issued a warning 2 days before, calling for M7+ level to strike central California. Then on July 4, 2019 the M7+ earthquake struck Central California at Ridgecrest CA.





When the large earthquake hit, people demanded that I make a new video explaining the method (how to repeat the earthquake forecasting method). Which I did promptly upon the quake striking.





By watching both videos (the long version and the short robot text version), you should be able to start doing your own basic seismic forecasting, and develop it into something very accurate.





Currently we are able to get things down to about 200 miles of an area (a region or state), within 1 magnitude of what actually strikes, and within 7 days time (sometimes 10 days depending on the size of the area or events moving).









