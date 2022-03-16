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How It Will End for Some - March 16, 2022
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92 views • March 16, 2022
Some will be deceived and taken by this. Be informed and be ready.
How It Will End for Some – March 16, 2022
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Important Links below…
Julian Assange – Journalist Whistleblower
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YyzZGid4rx2x/
5G and Graphene
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ruaer7blCf4Y/
A Call – Cell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_H8R7F_8nE
60 Minutes - Yuval Noah Harari
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uIUkG8PlW6wW/?list=subscriptions
Old predictive programming from 1958
https://www.bitchute.com/video/otZw73TerC7a/
Watch this with Matthew 10 and Matthew 24 in mind.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/itTcysK7oMxr/
Beware – These groups are out there everywhere
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Fj5momlIqDH/
Washington Monument - Here is an interesting timeline...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NSNq6827vv74/
How It Will End for Some – March 16, 2022
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Important Links below…
Julian Assange – Journalist Whistleblower
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YyzZGid4rx2x/
5G and Graphene
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ruaer7blCf4Y/
A Call – Cell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_H8R7F_8nE
60 Minutes - Yuval Noah Harari
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uIUkG8PlW6wW/?list=subscriptions
Old predictive programming from 1958
https://www.bitchute.com/video/otZw73TerC7a/
Watch this with Matthew 10 and Matthew 24 in mind.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/itTcysK7oMxr/
Beware – These groups are out there everywhere
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Fj5momlIqDH/
Washington Monument - Here is an interesting timeline...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NSNq6827vv74/
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