WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 21FEB22 - Plane Hits Another Plane

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/24G7HdhqvBc
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #155
Links to sources:
Plane Hits Another Plane - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Landing Without Landing Gear - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ps4gP...
Flying Close Together - https://www.instagram.com/p/CZzsB7ePsye/
Helicopter Dropping Off Person - https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ_lixrLrd5/
Flying Close To The Ground - https://www.instagram.com/p/CZwt56Ss-9X/
Cool Effect - https://www.facebook.com/AeronewsGlob...
Holding Steady - https://www.instagram.com/p/CZzgQa3D9di/
Fast Landing - https://www.instagram.com/p/CZYaviwp1I6/
Fire - https://twitter.com/JacdecNew/status/...
Shooting A Movie - https://www.instagram.com/p/CXR31q3oTnn/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet