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Former News Anchor offers Reliable Sources for Journalism Ethics
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80 views • August 13, 2021
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Former News Anchor offers "Reliable Sources"
for Journalism Ethics
"Reliable Sources" for Cuomo Catastrophe
Cuomo Catastrophe Cover-Up
Description:
Media gush over the Cuomo brothers then hide after fallout. Brian Stelter defends the situation and claims he has no "reliable sources" for dealing with a journalism ethics issue this "complicated." Long-time former news anchor Kristi Leigh offers up some Journalism 101.
Former News Anchor offers "Reliable Sources"
for Journalism Ethics
"Reliable Sources" for Cuomo Catastrophe
Cuomo Catastrophe Cover-Up
Description:
Media gush over the Cuomo brothers then hide after fallout. Brian Stelter defends the situation and claims he has no "reliable sources" for dealing with a journalism ethics issue this "complicated." Long-time former news anchor Kristi Leigh offers up some Journalism 101.
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