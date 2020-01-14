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The Forensic Nurse & Dr. Asad Choudhry MD blinded by the light & dirty EMF
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38 views • January 14, 2020
An in depth discussion about the human energy field and our current dirty electromagnetic environment.
Vitamin D deficiency and how to remedy at home without supplementation. The vital importance of sunlight and the blue light destruction of our eyes,brain, and body.
Reach Dr.Asad Choudhry on Linkedin
Theforensicnurse.org
Vitamin D deficiency and how to remedy at home without supplementation. The vital importance of sunlight and the blue light destruction of our eyes,brain, and body.
Reach Dr.Asad Choudhry on Linkedin
Theforensicnurse.org
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