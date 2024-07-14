© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
120 Ukrainian servicemen were knocked out and most of the other NATO military aid at Budy station near Kharkov city was blown up by the crew of the Iskander-M operational tactical missile system of the Russian Army. Orlan-10 UAV identified the railway echelon of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade of AFU, and two missile strikes also destroyed ammunition and vehicles.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
