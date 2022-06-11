The Left Wants to Take Away Your Guns Because They Plan To Steal The Next Election

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The Left stole the last election, and they plan to steal the next election. THAT IS WHY THEY DESPERATELY WANT YOUR GUNS!!! So, expect illegal legislation and more programmed mass shooting events until they get their way. What a murderous lot they are. Also, get HOW TO books and print off those articles that you'll need when the grid goes down and there is no access to the internet.
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Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.-2 Timothy 2:15