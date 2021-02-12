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Dominic Cardy is a Narcissist, and needs to be called out.
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10 views • February 12, 2021
Dominic Cardy is a Narcissist, and now we need to expose the truth to him. He will despise those who are going against New World Order, and will keep enforcing New World Order. Parents, pull your kids out of school, get them de-registered, and don't let a Socialist like him control your kids
Cancel Disney Plus Article: https://popculture.com/tv-shows/news/cancel-disney-trends-twitter-gina-caranos-mandalorian-firing/
Facebook Post where I am trolled by Dominic Cardy: https://www.facebook.com/christopher.gamblin.96/posts/1381479678895347
Cancel Disney Plus Article: https://popculture.com/tv-shows/news/cancel-disney-trends-twitter-gina-caranos-mandalorian-firing/
Facebook Post where I am trolled by Dominic Cardy: https://www.facebook.com/christopher.gamblin.96/posts/1381479678895347
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