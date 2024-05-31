Create New Account
DIED EXPECTEDLY: ANOTHER MANDATED POLICEMAN & MAYOR'S NEPHEW DIES FROM HEART ATTACK!
Published 14 hours ago

Mark off another one. They're going one by one. The global cabal implemented the trickle technique with these guys. Too many too fast and too many people would notice.

Sources

Story

https://patch.com/new-jersey/wayne/passaic-police-officer-dies-suddenly-29-department-says

NJ mandates

https://nj1015.com/nj-police-and-firefighters-fight-vaccine-mandatesprotest-in-newark-nj/

https://www.facebook.com/brian.lora.73/

https://www.gofundme.com/f/police-officer-brian-lora-602

Music

https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=G8dtfQNQt0w

