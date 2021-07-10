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Dr T delivers an urgent call out to ALL health professionals in the UK & across the world
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623 views • July 10, 2021
Global Medical Mafia vaccine genocide is happening right now.
Jabbed sheeple are lost already but we still can save others.
All the good doctors and nurses need to start a separate health care system. Consisting mostly of local doctors. Not be connected to the Satanic one world big pharma system. Local schools to protect the children is most important too - dynosarus
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6LENjuCgxSOm/
Jabbed sheeple are lost already but we still can save others.
All the good doctors and nurses need to start a separate health care system. Consisting mostly of local doctors. Not be connected to the Satanic one world big pharma system. Local schools to protect the children is most important too - dynosarus
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6LENjuCgxSOm/
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