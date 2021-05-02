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Ben Swann saw it all coming way back in 2020
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22 views • May 02, 2021
The biggest problem with Covid 19 vaccines, whichever one it may be, is that you can't ask any questions about it, Ben Swann goes into detail even though it may be a poison needle as described in by Ms. McBean - here;;
https://spingolaspeaks.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/the-poisoned-needle.pdf
https://spingolaspeaks.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/the-poisoned-needle.pdf
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