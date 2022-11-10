Create New Account
Parentage's of Genesis and the Electromagnetic Circle
Sovereign_Ki
Published 19 days ago |
Sep 20, 2019
MATURE THEMES WARNING RELATING TO EARTH CHANGES AND THE NATURE OF REALITY. Origins to Genesis to Revelation...Lauda goes in depth in discussing the celestial cycles and roles of the macro bodies filtering through our micro Expression- as we Venture through the evolutionary 'eye of the needle'. That and more..


Lauda Leon session inquiries and booking contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected] Disclosure has many forms... Style- Alcyone and Saturn convergence https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Cmad... Wildest Dreams- Alcyone and Jupiter convergence https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IdneK... Alcyone star alignment/course with Saturn whom she ignites. The clip depicts the soul currency distribution during the period of harvest (with nude scenes and explicit language). All materials within this space are shared for educational purpose. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfN4P... U.f.o's/aliens present at the celestial crossings i.e crucifixions equating to their appearance at earth's physical pole shift that marks the end of the era to the next. http://www.spiritandflesh.com/Christi... Read between the star-lines 

https://www.ucatholic.com/blog/was-th...
 Intro Music credits: Easier to Fade (feat. Madi Larson) by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

Keywords
genesislauda leonsovereign kielectromagnetic circle

