X22 REPORT Ep. 2924b - Civil War Has Begun, Swamp Exposed & Draining, Election Fraud, Setting The Stage
247 views
GalacticStorm
Published 15 days ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2924b - Nov 13, 2022

Civil War Has Begun, Swamp Exposed & Draining, Election Fraud, Setting The StageThe red wave hit and the [DS] players needed days to combat it, they are failing because the people can see the cheating on a grand scale. Trump was able to call the jackals out the wood work so we now know who is with Trump and who is not. The civil war between the Republican swamp creatures and MAGA has begun. The swam is being drained, the stage is set. The NG monitored the election, so did the military, let's see what the NG produces. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
