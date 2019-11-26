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Adding Ephemera to Art Journal
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11 views • November 26, 2019
Hi everyone! Welcome! This video was made a while back, back in July 2019. I was working in the Junk Mail Art Journal, adding Ephemera to the window page. Thanks for watching!
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Mentioned in this Video:
Bonny & Clive
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8dS...
Etsy Shop - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/BonnyAnd...
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Juni Desiree`
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo4qshfd9sNIuVhWS4_5wEw/videos
Etsy - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/WillowboundJournals
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~~~~~~~~~~
Mentioned in this Video:
Bonny & Clive
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8dS...
Etsy Shop - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/BonnyAnd...
~~~~~~~~~~
Juni Desiree`
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo4qshfd9sNIuVhWS4_5wEw/videos
Etsy - https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/WillowboundJournals
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