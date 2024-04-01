The Sane Asylum #221 - 01 April 2024 - CoHost: Dave Gahary; Guest: YOU

No Based Monday today. Instead SFR found and Owner Dave Gahary joins G to celebrate the 2nd Anniversary of Speakfreeradio.com! Happy Birthday Speak Free! We will spend 2 hours taking your calls and welcoming hosts to stop by and celebrate the 2nd anniversary of SFR! Of the 6 million holocaust survivors who called in, especially vital were Michael, Brian, Meg, Jewywise, Liz, Davis Lurmann, Zach Logos Revealed, Presidential Candidate Paul from California and more.
