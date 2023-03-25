Relationships That Please God Part 1A: What God Intended

In the Ten Commandments we find the kind of relationship God wants with His people and how He wants us to treat each other here on earth. All God-pleasing relationships are based upon this foundation of law and order. In the Book of Genesis, we find that everything is subject to God’s laws but the original laws were changed when sin entered the world through Adam and Eve.

The vegetarian diet of all creatures was changed as the curse of sin affected the earth. Then Pastor John focuses on the basic relationship of marriage upon which society is built and how homosexuality is a learned behavior God abhors. The message ends on how to raise children so that they will seek out good relationships.

https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1199.pdf

Relationships That Please God Part 1A: What God IntendedRLJ-1199 -- AUGUST 16, 2009

