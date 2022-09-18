【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】9/18/2022 The Relationship Between Us and Russia After Putin’s Death

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https://gnews.org/post/p1oybc840
Putin, after his death，for Russia and US about their relationship
I believe deeply US will clean this mess absolutely. So, under the direction of US, the future of Russia and its political orders may not go to benefit China, but this is good for Chinese people