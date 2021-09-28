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The Coup with Michelle Bachmann and Jan Markell
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213 views • September 28, 2021
Jan Markell spends the hour with Michele Bachmann. We went from “fifteen days to slow the spread of the virus” to nearly global tyranny and shut downs. Then came a leftist coup of America and lawlessness out of Washington. Now vaccine mandates are being threatened and we’ve seen the Afghanistan debacle. How does the Church contend with such evil?
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/tNi_uI5NZ7g
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/tNi_uI5NZ7g
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