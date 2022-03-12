Moldova Urges Other Countries To Take More Refugees As Its Health System Is Strained

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03/10/2022 Moldova – one of Europe’s smallest and poorest countries, urges other countries to take more refugees as its health system is strained. The sheer volume of Ukrainians fleeing the terror and crossing into other countries has left some border areas overwhelmed.