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Together Pangea’s Danny Bengston - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 629
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On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Danny Bengston, bassist of the garage punk band, Together Pangea, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Hard Days Were Harder At The Time 2026 Tour with The Red Pears. Together Pangea is currently supporting their newest album, Eat Myself.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender Precision Bass (Made in Japan) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/n4yrL6

Fender Precision Bass (Made in Mexico) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bkV4a9

Ernie Ball Cobalt Flatwound Bass Strings (.045 to .105) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OYbVrQ

Fender Bassman 500 Bass Amplifier Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2Rdb1z

6x10 Bass Speaker Cabinet - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3kE6eK

BOSS TU-2 Chromatic Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGMRy7

Electro-Harmonix Nano Bass Big Muff Pi Distortion/Sustainer Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dyGNaM

MXR M234 Analog Chorus Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YVNE9J

Ernie Ball Instrument Cables - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/KBzajn

Ernie Ball 1.0 mm Grip Guitar Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/L02AXj


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 10, 2026

Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH TOGETHER PANGEA:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/togetherpangea

Instagram - https://instagram.com/togetherpangea

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@togetherpangea

Twitter - https://twitter.com/TogetherPangea


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:37 Skip Intro

00:55 Bass Guitars

05:18 Pedalboard

07:19 Amp & Cabinet

11:02 Picks


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Keywords
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Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:37Skip Intro

00:55Bass Guitars

05:18Pedalboard

07:19Amp & Cabinet

11:02Picks

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Privacy Policy