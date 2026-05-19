Together Pangea’s Danny Bengston - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 629

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On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Danny Bengston, bassist of the garage punk band, Together Pangea, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Hard Days Were Harder At The Time 2026 Tour with The Red Pears. Together Pangea is currently supporting their newest album, Eat Myself.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Fender Precision Bass (Made in Japan) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/n4yrL6
Fender Precision Bass (Made in Mexico) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bkV4a9
Ernie Ball Cobalt Flatwound Bass Strings (.045 to .105) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OYbVrQ
Fender Bassman 500 Bass Amplifier Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2Rdb1z
6x10 Bass Speaker Cabinet - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3kE6eK
BOSS TU-2 Chromatic Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGMRy7
Electro-Harmonix Nano Bass Big Muff Pi Distortion/Sustainer Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dyGNaM
MXR M234 Analog Chorus Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YVNE9J
Ernie Ball Instrument Cables - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/KBzajn
Ernie Ball 1.0 mm Grip Guitar Picks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/L02AXj
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - April 10, 2026
Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH TOGETHER PANGEA:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/togetherpangea
Instagram - https://instagram.com/togetherpangea
TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@togetherpangea
Twitter - https://twitter.com/TogetherPangea
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:37 Skip Intro
00:55 Bass Guitars
05:18 Pedalboard
07:19 Amp & Cabinet
11:02 Picks
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
Affiliate Disclosure:
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00:00Introduction
00:37Skip Intro
00:55Bass Guitars
05:18Pedalboard
07:19Amp & Cabinet
11:02Picks