CDC Lawsuit, Genome Sequencing and Automated Medical Doctors w/ Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson

Attorney Leah Willson and Dr. Nick Wilson join the program to expose how the modern medical system is failing patients. They explain how today’s healthcare model prioritizes procedures and protocols over true understanding, individualized care, and clinical judgment—resulting in measurable and alarming declines in patient health. We also discuss their landmark case against the CDC, which pushes for true patient consent and brings critical abuses to light. Instead of being trained to think independently, physicians are increasingly conditioned to follow standardized processes designed for efficiency and profit. It’s the definition of a broken system—one that must be rebuilt from the ground up.

