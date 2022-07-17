THE UNTHINKABLE YET, A TRUE STORY (sub - esp)

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The incredible story of Joost Knevel in his fight against child abuse and satanic rituals in the Netherlands.
Created by Cyntha Koeter and narrated by Janet Ossebaard, author of The Fall of the Cabal among other documentaries.
Español:
La increible historia de Joost Knevel en su lucha contra el abuso infantil y los rituales satánicos en Holanda.
Creado por Cyntha Koeter y narrado por Janet Ossebaard autoras de La Caída del Cabal entre otros documentales.
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