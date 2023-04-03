Michael Shellenberger | Big Tech's Assault & Censorship goes deep. With Joe Rogan.

Who is Renee Diresta? Michael Shellenberger has done some digging.

Renee Diresta wrote the Senate Report on Russian bots. The New York Times later exposed her company for creating fake Russian bot accounts to sway an American election. In response, she was promoted to lead the Election Integrity Project and the Virality Project, where she mass-censored entire narratives on elections and COVID-19.

During the Middle Ages, the Catholic Church controlled what books could be published and what ideas could be expressed.

In the 20th century, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union censored any speech or writing contradicting their ideology. The people in power have always sought to maintain their control by silencing the voices of those without power.

Renee Diresta, the Director of Research at a company caught running a disinformation campaign against the American people, is the perfect example of why the US government's censorship-industrial complex needs to be shut down.



https://twitter.com/i/status/1642972661201645574













