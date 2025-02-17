BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Declares War Against Chemtrails as Unmarked Planes Dump Toxic Payloads Over U.S.
Exposing Vaccines
756 views • 2 months ago

The skies went clear. The chemtrails vanished. For the first time in years, people across the country looked up and saw nothing but open blue. But it didn't last.

Now, they're back. And with them, a toxic fog unlike anything we've seen before. Lab tests confirm what many feared - this isn't just pollution. It's the same deadly cocktail of heavy metals, nano-compounds, and now, new pathogens.

What changed? Insiders say the global elite weren't about to let their most critical operation die after the federal government pulled the plug on funding.

Chemtrail programs are too big to fail - critical to the elites' agenda. So now, they've gone private. America's skies are swarming with unmarked planes, flying off-radar, breaching airspace, and unleashing their payloads on an unsuspecting public.

This isn't just weather manipulation - it's warfare in plain sight.

Tonight, we expose the secret funding behind the reboot, the science behind the poison, and - most importantly - what we can do to stop it.




Tags: Chemtrails, geoengineering, Trump, Donald Trump, President Trump, Bill Gates, Gates, WEF, World Economic Forum, Depopulation, Democide, fog, toxic fog, chemtrail programs, blue skies, heavy metals, nano tech, pathogens, elites, agenda, unmarked planes, airspace, weather manipulation, warfare

Keywords
