"THESE ARE THE END OF DAYS" - PLANES, SHIPS, TIME SHIFTS & MASS TRAGEDIES ARE HERE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.
***Especially please do not send any gift to this ministry unless you have read & understood the instructions below.*** DO NOT INTERACT WITH ANYONE ASKING FOR DONATIONS. Thank you.
WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to respond. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure (especially if you sent in the past), please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.
Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.
Follow the channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com
BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com
YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog
YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog
TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA
APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450
SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice
----------------------------------------------------------------------
PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:
[FREAK ACCIDENTS] [PART 1] "PREPARE FOR LEVEL 10" [NATURAL DISASTERS, FREAK ACCIDENTS & MORE]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=_1ejNl3hbA8
[FREAK ACCIDENTS] "INCOMING- THE JUDGEMENT OF RELIGIOUS FIGUREHEADS" (JUDGING THE WHEAT & TARES): https://youtube.com/watch?v=bD0zzC-w2uU
[SUDDEN DEATH] "No More False Prophecy - Repentance & Do Not Be Deceived: https://youtube.com/watch?v=mpPbQrwxMxM
[SUDDEN DEATH] "A RECKONING FOR SIN" - SUDDEN JUDGEMENT OF DEATH IS COMING: https://youtube.com/watch?v=1Ouiick3ENk
[SUDDEN DEATH] "THE JUDGEMENTS OF THE LORD": NATURAL DISASTERS & SEXUAL IMMORALITY IN AMERICA: https://youtube.com/watch?v=XN8CMo2j9V8
[MASS DEATH] "FUTURE EVENTS & THE LOSS OF THE SEA" - ("WORMWOOD"): https://youtube.com/watch?v=ofUnQLJxh3I
[MASS DEATH] "THEY WILL HAVE NOTHING" - FINANCIAL CRASH, BABYLON & THE BEAST SYSTEM: https://youtube.com/watch?v=0TttYVbDB0g
[MASS DEATH] "THE FLOODS HAVE LIFTED UP" - INTENSE NATURAL DISASTERS WILL BEFALL AMERICA: https://youtube.com/watch?v=hSooRqGK5g0
[MASS DEATH] 2025: THE YEAR WHEN THE WHEELS FALL OFF, PT 2 [LIVE PROPHECY INCLUDED]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=dMfq2xbhxKU
"WARNINGS OF YAH, PT 1": DECEPTION, DANGEROUS TIMES, CURSE OF BABYLON, 'MANDELA EFFECT' & MORE: https://youtube.com/watch?v=No1jN0yZvCc
"WARNINGS OF YAH, PT 2": MANDELA EFFECT, DIMENSIONS, TIME SHIFTS & MORE: https://youtube.com/watch?v=mj_k6IoeBqg
"DREAMS" - MARCH 15, 2024: https://youtube.com/watch?v=P3l4xBM1MxU
"DREAMS, PT 2- JUNE 2024" SUPERNATURAL EVENTS, THE HARVESTING & THE JUDGEMENT OF YAH [REPENT]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=OxsjZWH4TYA
“Build My House.” – October 28, 2023: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/11/03/build-my-house-october-28-2023/
"BUILD MY HOUSE" - (TEACHING) DIRECTIVES TO THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST: https://youtube.com/watch?v=AoNl7Y3s0Rs