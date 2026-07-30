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😎 Don’t give a damn about happiness
jroseland
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Happiness is the enemy of the future. Happiness is like a mirage in the desert; it eludes your grasp when you most strive for it. And yet, in my first book, I wrote about how…

“I’ve found the happiness that I didn’t give a damn about…”

Here I’ll break down why not giving a damn about happiness makes you happier, quantitatively and qualitatively. To illustrate the principle of “hedonic adaptation,” I’d like you to think about going on an awesome vacation...


01:01 The Genetic and Biological Roots of Happiness

02:00 Hedonic Adaptation and Vacation Fatigue

11:16 The Impact of Hedonic Adaptation on Life Satisfaction

16:36 Boredom with Pleasure and the Search for Meaning

19:58 Making Meaning the Compass in Life

24:15 The Genetic Purpose and Parenthood as Happiness

34:31 Spirituality, Superstition, and Deep Happiness

38:04 Gratitude as a Practice for Lasting Happiness

40:56 Epicurean Living and Community

44:16 Reframing Happiness as the Absence of Suffering

47:13 The Ultimate Pursuit: Meaning Over Happiness


For every mentioned here, read: Don’t give a damn about happiness 📑 via the library of happiness hacks, ethical hedonism philosophy, and mental health tools to empower well-being

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Happiness-Hacks-Library


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
mindsetparenthoodphilosophyhappinessgratitudeself helpmeaningpersonal growthjonathan roselandstoicismlimitless mindsethedonic adaptationcheap thrillshedonic treadmillpositive psychologyepicurean living
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