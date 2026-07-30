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Happiness is the enemy of the future. Happiness is like a mirage in the desert; it eludes your grasp when you most strive for it. And yet, in my first book, I wrote about how…
“I’ve found the happiness that I didn’t give a damn about…”
Here I’ll break down why not giving a damn about happiness makes you happier, quantitatively and qualitatively. To illustrate the principle of “hedonic adaptation,” I’d like you to think about going on an awesome vacation...
01:01 The Genetic and Biological Roots of Happiness
02:00 Hedonic Adaptation and Vacation Fatigue
11:16 The Impact of Hedonic Adaptation on Life Satisfaction
16:36 Boredom with Pleasure and the Search for Meaning
19:58 Making Meaning the Compass in Life
24:15 The Genetic Purpose and Parenthood as Happiness
34:31 Spirituality, Superstition, and Deep Happiness
38:04 Gratitude as a Practice for Lasting Happiness
40:56 Epicurean Living and Community
44:16 Reframing Happiness as the Absence of Suffering
47:13 The Ultimate Pursuit: Meaning Over Happiness
For every mentioned here, read: Don’t give a damn about happiness 📑 via the library of happiness hacks, ethical hedonism philosophy, and mental health tools to empower well-being
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Happiness-Hacks-Library
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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