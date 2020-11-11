Break Free Of The Historical Process By Building Out Your Independence Infrastructure

History has many valuable lessons to teach us, but perhaps none is quite as important as the realization that if we're not prepared, the historical process itself can push us around. Don't let external circumstances determine your life's trajectory, build an independence infrastructure instead.



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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