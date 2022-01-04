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Navigating A Straight Path Requires Wisdom - Proverbs 4:11 (NIV)
11 I instruct you in the way of wisdom
and lead you along straight paths.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Wisdom is your compass to keep you on your straight and narrow path.
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