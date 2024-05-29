Create New Account
Urgent Prophecy Fulfilling: The W-H-O, England, and A Yom Kippur Comet
Ark of Grace Ministries
Urgent Prophecy Fulfilling: The W-H-O, England, and A Yom Kippur Comet

Join Amanda Grace as prophecy is fulfilling before our very eyes. The W-H-O knows what fell apart and we have the prophecy to back it up. Stay tuned for what the “comet of the year” means and what independence may look like for England. May 28th, 2024 at 4 pm ET!


