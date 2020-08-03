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Do You Want to get Out Of Debt?
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19 views • August 03, 2020
Are you in debt? As long as you are in debt, your time and your money do not belong to you. So how can you obey Jesus by giving to the needy and preaching the gospel full time when someone else owns you in this way? Debt management programs don't encourage you to take the drastic steps needed to achieve real freedom from debt, but in this video, we'll give you the biblical advice you need to know on how to clear debts quickly. Don't allow yourself to be a slave any longer! Take action today so that you can be free to serve God tomorrow!
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