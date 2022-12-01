Did we waste our youth with our shallow perceptions? (Spoken Word Poetry)

If you enjoyed this, check out my YT channel. Search #fightforthesky

I was pondering all of the ways in which we fail to see ourselves, others, and the world around us. There is an old saying, "youth is wasted on the young" and as I get older I see the profound wisdom of this simple statement. These days, many of these things apply to us "grown-ups" as well. Society cherished youth so much that people wanted to stop aging, first in looks and then in attitude, and now perpetual youth has seeped into our emotional intelligence, responsibility, knowledge, social behavior, and many other areas where growing up used to be a good thing. We are trying so hard to be attractive, cool, and relevant that we have stunted our collective and individual growth in order to try and outwit death. Maybe it's okay to appreciate where we are in life and who we evolve into as we are always finding ourselves. Maybe it's okay to bet on ourselves and fail and then bet on ourselves again but with a little more knowledge and resilience. We are works of art that are never quite complete but always more interesting if we don't stop ourselves from growing for fear that means we're getting old.





