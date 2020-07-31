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WEDNESDAY - JULY 29, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=2168055554
EP 2042- 6PM BIG TECH CEO's PLAY STUPID WHILE THEIR LEFTIST EMPLOYEES OBLITERATE OUR FREEDOMS
Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple all chose to invoke plausible deniability statements today while being questioned by members of Congress and all four CEO’s admitted they have no idea what’s going on in their own companies -- One thing was made clear in today’s hearing; These companies have more power worldwide than any existing government and should be immediately dismantled. EP 2042- 6PM BIG TECH CEO’s PLAY STUPID WHILE THEIR LEFTIST EMPLOYEES OBLITERATE OUR FREEDOMS – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/336sGzr
GUEST: David Harris Jr. is an author, speaker, leader in the conservative movement and now a fellow for the Falkirk Center. He is the host of his own show at DavidHarrisJr.com and reaches over 50 million people a month. David has over 1 million followers across his social media channels. His book, “Why I Couldn’t Stay Silent,” breaks down some of the racial, political, and assumptive barriers that are currently front and center in our society. He has been featured on Fox Business, Fox and Friends, and The Glenn Beck Show. He has also been featured in articles published by Breitbart, the Epoch Times, and The Washington Post. President Trump has shared David’s videos on his Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.
Websites
https://mobile.twitter.com/DavidJHarrisJr
https://www.facebook.com/DavidJHarrisJr/
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