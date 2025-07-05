Fac Tua Propia Ossas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
List of sources as they appear in the video titled, "Make Your Own Bones":
JFK’s Address on the 1st Anniversary of the Alliance for Progress:
presidency.ucsb.edu/node/236988
The "Dick" Bill: H.R. 11,654:
loc.gov/item/96190993
Starship Troopers:
archive.org/details/starshiptroopers0000hein_y4h1/page/24
Religious Violence Across History:
archive.org/details/cruelcreedsvirtu0000elle
Violence is Golden:
jack-donovan.com/sowilo/2010/09/11/violence-is-golden
The Anarchist Cookbook:
archive.org/details/theanarchistcookbookwilliampowell
U.S. Constitution Article III Section 3:
law.cornell.edu/constitution/articleiii#section3
Our Nation Betrayed:
archive.org/details/ournationbetraye0000favo_s6o5
The Culture of Critique:
fisheaters.com/CultureOfCritique.pdf
The Talmud - Moed Katan 17a12:
sefaria.org/Moed_Katan.17a.12
Anti-Defamation League:
adl.org
The Jew in American Politics:
archive.org/details/jewinamericanpol00weyl/page/4
Map of Greater Israel:
digital.library.cornell.edu/catalog/ss:27009352
Remarks by Ben Bernanke:
federalreserve.gov/boarddocs/speeches/2002/20021108/default.htm
Cosmopolitanisms and the Jews:
archive.org/details/oapen-20.500.12657-23986
Netanyahu at Fink’s Bar in Jerusalem:
odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Netanyahu-Recorded-At-Fink’s-Bar-In-Jerusalem:b
‘By way of intimidation, thou shalt do war’:
gregfelton.com/media/2009_02_25.htm
‘America Won’t Get in Our Way…It’s Easily Moved’:
richardsilverstein.com/2010/07/14/bibi-the-bamboozler-to-settlers-america-wont-get-in-our-way-its-easily-moved
The Hidden Tyranny:
archive.org/details/TheHiddenTyranny-HaroldWallaceRosenthal
Violence and Civilization:
archive.org/details/violenceciviliza0000unse
Aristotle on Anger, Justice, and Punishment:
core.ac.uk/download/pdf/111012253.pdf
How the US Was Used to Create Israel:
archive.org/details/scm-420940-alisonweirthehiddenhistoryofh
The History of the Talmud:
archive.org/details/historyoftalmud1v2rodk
The Talmud:
sefaria.org/texts/Talmud
The Jews and Ritual Murder:
archive.org/details/blood-passover-the-jews-of-europe-and-ritual-murder-by-ariel-toaff-z-lib.org
White Self-Hate:
archive.org/details/WhiteSelf-hate
Christianity - A Religion for Sheep:
nationalvanguard.org/2018/06/christianity-a-religion-for-sheep
When Humans Become Cyborgs:
weforum.org/videos/when-humans-become-cyborgs
The International Jew – The World's Foremost Problem:
gutenberg.org/cache/epub/37539/pg37539-images.html
The Talmud Unmasked:
archive.org/details/pdfy-QOmP0jzsI3bcDGT6
List of Jewish Expulsions:
imgur.com/a/3DbMGRa
Against Our Better Judgement:
archive.org/details/alisonweiragainstourbetterjudgment-Alison-Weir
Jewish Imperial Ambitions:
digital.library.cornell.edu/catalog/ss:25757417
Corruption of the Blood:
law.justia.com/constitution/us/article-3/46-corruption-of-the-blood-and-forfeiture.html
Protocols of the Elders of Zion:
archive.org/details/October1940PledgeToJewsOfNewWorldOrder
The Jews and Their Lies:
archive.org/details/the-jews-and-their-lies-dr-martin-luther
Human Biological Diversity:
humanbiologicaldiversity.com
Jews Behind Race Mixing:
archive.org/details/DocumentedProofJewsBehindRaceMixing1970
A History of the Enslavement of Mankind:
archive.org/details/historyofcentral0000good
The Crusades:
scholarsarchive.byu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1805&context=ccr
Africans Have More Ape-Like Gene Variants:
subspecieist.com/archaic-hominins/africans-ape-like-genetics
Male Microchimerism in the Human Female Brain:
pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3458919
pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5726892
Racial Anthropology:
pastebin.com/diff/erqRrTPB
Deuteronomy Chapter 28 Verse 43:
kingjamesbibleonline.org/Deuteronomy-28-43
Jews and American Communism:
history.osu.edu/sites/history.osu.edu/files/commitment-crisis-jews-american-communism-tony-michels.pdf
The Zionist-Created ‘Scofield 'Bible':
rense.com//general60/zcre.htm
Ideological Subversion:
math-physics-problems.fandom.com/wiki/Ideological_Subversion_Interview
bitchute.com/video/EDQIbxq5KBoi
Behind Communism:
archive.org/details/pdfy-2RTBF3kG91Kdz4bV
Who Were the Amalekites?:
chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/3942715/jewish/Who-Were-Amalek-and-the-Amalekites.htm
The Talmud - Bava Kamma 113a21:
sefaria.org/Bava_Kamma.113a.21
SPLC’s views on White Nationalists:
splcenter.org/resources/extremist-files/white-nationalist
DEW Patent:
patents.google.com/patent/US10337841B2
Israeli Organ Harvesting:
researchcentre.trtworld.com/featured/perspectives/deadly-exploitation-israel-and-the-persistent-claims-of-organ-harvesting
The Holocaust Industry:
archive.org/details/HolocaustIndustry
PRS Journal:
manlyhall.org/prsjournals/prs-journal/prsj-2101-summer-1961.pdf
Buckminster Fuller to Children of Earth:
archive.org/details/buckminsterfulle0000full_x1n6
Fac Tua Propia Ossas© 2025 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0