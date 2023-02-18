The Freedom Place Magnet

10 Unique Platforms Where Four Customers Make A Commission Off Every Sale

Consumers benefit from the new rules of buying and selling.

Imagine freedom-driven versions of Youtube, Spotify, Groupon, Zillow and Amazon all in one marketplace where the consumer moves seamlessly from platform to platform.

Buying and selling is structured in a new, more profitable and efficient manner.

The result is the usual process of buying and selling creates viral income for buyers and their friends.

We've created a comprehensive values based Breakaway Economy™.