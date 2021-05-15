© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Never Take Candy From Strangers
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • May 15, 2021
Wow, they are really begging us now!
Since when do corporations give away anything for free? These companies exist to MAKE money, and so whenever a deal seems to good to be true, we understand that there is always a catch.
Most people have heard about businesses who are offering rewards to shot-recipients - but it has gone far beyond free donuts - with Ohio recently initiating a “lottery” to award five shot-receivers a $1,000,000 prize! This short compilation was created to show you how far-reaching and well-orchestrated this agenda really is.
“Nothing in this world is free. Everything comes with a price.”
**DISCLAIMER**
The information in this video was provided exclusively from mainstream media reports and publicly accessible footage. This video does not present or represent the views of the video’s creator and is fully compliant to the YouTube Community Guidelines and is to be protected by “Fair Use” laws as stated under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976.
SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS!
YouTube - https://youtube.com/user/WakingUpWisconsin
BITCHUTE- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/54tepH4Af5ys/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-729333
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@FallenWorldFilms:6
ROMANS 10:9
Since when do corporations give away anything for free? These companies exist to MAKE money, and so whenever a deal seems to good to be true, we understand that there is always a catch.
Most people have heard about businesses who are offering rewards to shot-recipients - but it has gone far beyond free donuts - with Ohio recently initiating a “lottery” to award five shot-receivers a $1,000,000 prize! This short compilation was created to show you how far-reaching and well-orchestrated this agenda really is.
“Nothing in this world is free. Everything comes with a price.”
**DISCLAIMER**
The information in this video was provided exclusively from mainstream media reports and publicly accessible footage. This video does not present or represent the views of the video’s creator and is fully compliant to the YouTube Community Guidelines and is to be protected by “Fair Use” laws as stated under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976.
SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS!
YouTube - https://youtube.com/user/WakingUpWisconsin
BITCHUTE- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/54tepH4Af5ys/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-729333
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@FallenWorldFilms:6
ROMANS 10:9
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.