© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Will Fauci Be Fired? | Beyond the Cover
Follow
2
Share
Report
50 views • October 21, 2021
“When Will Fauci Be Fired?” That question is the title of The New American’s October 18, 2021 cover story by longtime newspaperman R. Cort Kirkwood. And it’s also the lead question Gary Benoit asks Kirkwood in this episode of “Beyond the Cover.” Of course, as Kirkwood explains, there is no way to answer that question definitively. Yet there is no question that Fauci should be fired immediately, and criminal charges should be brought against him, for lying under oath about how the U.S. has subsidized the gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab that led to COVID.
To order the October 18 issue of The New American, click here: https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3720
To subscribe, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe
To order the October 18 issue of The New American, click here: https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3720
To subscribe, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.